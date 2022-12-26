As the new year fast approaches and households organise for 2023, local glasses retailers want to remind residents to hand in their old frames so they can be reused.
Specsavers Bridge Mall retail partner Krystal Green said they expect a number of people to use their health insurance to purchase new glasses and would like to see old frames recycled.
According to Lions Recycle for Sight, one in four Australians will throw their old glasses in the bin.
"We see a huge influx of people ... [and] we'd love to see more people donating their old specs in store so they can benefit those in need," Ms Green said.
"It is such a great feeling being able to tangibly see the impact you're making."
According to the World Health Organisation more than one billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they need.
This could be for conditions like short and far sightedness, glaucoma, and cataracts.
Through work with Lions Recycle glasses are collected and sent to 20 countries where they can have a second life.
Bridge Mall store manager Kelsey Hull said any types of glasses, no matter where they are from can be donated.
"We take lenses and frames, no matter if they're broken," she said.
"They do shift through them and work out which ones are suitable to be able to use the lenses or suitable just to use the frames.
"No matter how old, as well, we just try to recycle what we can."
Ms Hull said often people have looked after their glasses for a long period of time and they come back in good nick.
"People bring them in a great condition and they could be 20 years old and they still work well," she said.
"We're able to batch them up to certain prescriptions and [give them to] people in need."
According to Lions Recycle glasses that do not make it through testing are recycled.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
