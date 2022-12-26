The Courier
Our Business

Lions Recycle for Sight want your old glasses

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated December 26 2022 - 6:43pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridge Mall Specsaver store manager Kelsey Hull encouraging residents to donate any old glasses so they can be reused. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

As the new year fast approaches and households organise for 2023, local glasses retailers want to remind residents to hand in their old frames so they can be reused.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.