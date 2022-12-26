V/Line trains will run to a hot weather timetable on the Ballarat line on Tuesday, with temperatures up to 35 degrees forecast for the city and even hotter elsewhere.
According to a media alert sent out Monday afternoon, the Maryborough and Ararat lines will run to a full extreme heat timetable for all of Tuesday - this means trains will have speed restrictions all day to avoid any train or track faults.
Several other lines across the state will also have speed restrictions in place over the next two days, as a heatwave passes over the state - the full timetable is available online.
Passengers should plan extra time for their journeys, and while there will be drinking water on board, they should also bring bottled water and wear cool clothing.
The speed restrictions come as maintenance works continue on the west-bound lanes of the West Gate Bridge, with drivers urged to find alternative routes.
The Bureau of Meteorology has a heatwave warning active for much of the state over the next two days - remember to drink water, check in on neighbours and pets, and plan exercise and outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day.
