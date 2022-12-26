The Courier

Plan ahead for a hot weather train timetable on the Ballarat line

Updated December 26 2022 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
The sun hits the tracks at the Ballarat train station. Picture by Adam Trafford

V/Line trains will run to a hot weather timetable on the Ballarat line on Tuesday, with temperatures up to 35 degrees forecast for the city and even hotter elsewhere.

