Mystery outage knocks out power to 5500 customers across Ballarat district

Powercor crews are racing to find the cause of a massive outage that has knocked out electricity to 5500 homes.
The outages spread from Lexton to Rokewood to Mount Egerton, beginning about 8.15am Tuesday.
The company's live outage map notes the potential location of the outage as Weatherboard Road in Weatherboard.
So far, Powercor workers have been able to restore power to about 2000 homes.
A spokesperson said crews are patrolling but "at this stage we haven't got a cause".
"We'll continue to keep affected customers updated through our website and direct SMS," they added.
The outage comes as high temperatures are forecast for Tuesday, with 36 degrees in Ballarat and higher elsewhere.
Trains will run to an extreme heat timetable all day, and everyone is urged to drink plenty of water, check in on neighbours and pets, and avoid activity and exercise during the hottest part of the day.
