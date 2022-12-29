The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Zoe Hives to open Australia's United Cup campaign

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
December 29 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Hives begins her United Cup campaign on Thursday night. Picture by Kate Healy.

Another milestone awaits in an exceptional year for Zoe Hives, as the Ballarat star prepares to represent Australia in the inaugural United Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.