Another milestone awaits in an exceptional year for Zoe Hives, as the Ballarat star prepares to represent Australia in the inaugural United Cup.
The 26-year-old opens the tournament in Sydney on Thursday night with a singles match against Great Britain's Katie Swan, to be played following a clash between Nick Kyrgios and Cameron Norrie at 7pm.
The United Cup brings together the best ATP and WTA players from 18 countries for a mixed-team competition that carries $22 million AUD prize money and ranking points.
Australia has been drawn in a strong group D alongside Spain and Great Britain for the round-robin stage as it eyes a place in the final on January 8.
Hives' selection followed a debut appearance in the Wimbledon singles main draw, having only returned to the court in earnest in January after two years sidelined by serious illness and injury.
The former Mount Clear Secondary College student is joined in the Australian team by Kyrgios, Alex De Minaur, Sam Stosur, John Peers, Jason Kubler, Ajla Tomljanovic and Maddison Inglis.
Hives and Swan have never met before, though the 23-year-old Brit poses a tough challenge, having jumped from 236 to a career-high ranking of 116 in October after winning three ITF titles and reaching her first WTA semi-final.
Hives enters under a slight injury cloud after being forced to retire in the Ballarat Open final last week, though it's believed it was a precautionary move.
A second singles match against Spaniard Nuria Parrizas Diaz waits for Hives on January 2. In March, Parrizas Diaz reached a career-high ranking of 42 after reaching the third round of a Grand Slam championship for the first time in her career at the 2022 Australian Open.
The United Cup also shapes as a key warm-up event for Hives before next year's Australian Open qualifiers, having used her special ranking to enter the qualifying draw.
Hives reached the second round of qualifying for the 2022 event, in what was her first professional outing since September 2019.
Australian Open qualifying runs from January 9-12 before the main draw begins on January 16.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
