Ballan has another newcomer through the door for the 2023 Central Highlands Football League season.
Key position player Marc Yates from Werribee Centrals is the Blues' latest reruit is what has been a busy pre-season for the club.
Ballan has been keen to add experience and Yates is another who fits the bill.
He has been well known as a key defender, but also has the ability to play forward.
Tall were a scarcity at Ballan last season, with defender and assistant coach Daniel Nielsen standing alone.
Ballan president David O'Hanlon, announcing the signing, said Yates would add a wealth of knowledge - playing in three premierships and being among the best players in two of those grand final wins.
"He is another who comes to us with from a club with great culture and in the prime of his career.
"To finish off the year with a signing like this puts us in a great position to start back next year," O'Hanlon said.
Yates has been with Werribee Centrals in the Geelong and District league for the past two years.
He was previously with Glen Orden in the WRFL, where he has spent most of playing career - moving out of under-age ranks at Glen Orden in 2009.
He spent 2017 and 2018 with Ord River Magpies in the East Kimberley league in Western Australia before returning to Glen Orden.
New Ballan coach Shannan Broadbent is certainly going to have a much different looking list to work with at Ballan, which is working to improve on its two wins and 16th position last season.
Yates joins Darren Tanti (Maroochydore), who is returning, Sam Crea (Bacchus Marsh), David Stretton (South Barwon), Stefan Bye (Watchem-Birchip) and Jackson Kurzman (Western Eagles - Irrewillipe) as the the key recruits for Ballan.
Ballan will open next season against Hepburn on Saturday, April 22.
If it goes ahead at Ballan Recreation Reserve as scheduled, it will the Blues' first home game since 2021.
Ballan was unable to play at the venue this year owing to the construction of new clubrooms.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.