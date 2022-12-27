The Courier has a crack team of photographers, covering Ballarat from every angle - the highs, the lows, and the community stories that keep the city ticking.
Whether it's sporting triumphs or horrific tragedy, they're right in the middle of it, and they consistently produce stunning images.
This week, we're celebrating our photographers with a gallery of their best pictures for 2022 - today, we're looking at Luke Hemer.
An accomplished freelance photographer, Luke spent a year with The Courier, and we're pretty sure he didn't ever take a bad photo - from sport to emergencies to showcasing members of the community, it was hard to select just a handful of highlights.
Here are some of Luke's great images from 2022, and stay tuned for more great galleries from our other photographers later this week - you can see Kate Healy's here and Lachlan Bence's here.
