Ballarat champion harness racing trainer Emma Stewart is on the cusp of bringing up a 300th win in a season for a fourth time.
Stewart, who is based at Cardigan, reached 299 at Melton on Friday night, when he captured seven Vicbred Super Series pacing semi-finals.
She could reach the milestone as early as Thursday at Maryborough, where she has favourite Major Grace.
She then has 11 starters at Bendigo on Friday night and a potential 30 runners in group 1 Vicbred Super Series finals at Melton on Saturday night - the last day of the season.
Stewart first trained 300 winners in a season in 2017-18 when she finished with 309. This was followed by 303 in 2018-19 and 324 in 2019-20.
Queenslander Grant Dixon holds the national record of 380 in 2019-20.
Stewart is again set to take out the Victorian state and metropolitan training premierships. She has had 70 more wins than anyone else at Victorian metropolitan meetings this season.
