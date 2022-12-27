Ballarat detectives are appealing for witnesses following a pair of suspicious fires across Ballarat overnight.
The first incident, on Greene Drive in Mount Pleasant, occurred about 11.45pm on Monday.
In a statement, Victoria Police Media confirmed the fire is being treated as suspicious, and investigations are ongoing.
Firefighters and police were also called to a second fire on Bakers Road, Canadian, about 1.30am, which is also considered suspicious.
The exact circumstances for the fires are not clear at this time.
Earlier in the evening on Monday, firefighters helped make a gas leak safe in Miners Rest about 6.15pm - Ambulance Victoria confirmed there were no injuries.
Later, a car caught fire on the Western Freeway near Moorabool Road, Gordon, about 12.15am, but no one was hurt and police did not describe it as suspicious.
IN THE NEWS
Fire Rescue Victoria and the CFA has been contacted for more information.
Ballarat and surrounding councils are currently in the Fire Danger Period, where any fires will need to be registered to avoid fines and potential charges.
Anyone with information on the suspicious fires in Mount Pleasant or Canadian is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.