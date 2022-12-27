The Courier
Our Places

Potential in Mount Rowan property for sale, next to showgrounds, growth zone

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
December 28 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For sale, 612 Midland Highway, has a spacious family farm home with an indoor pool but interest is in the changing landscape. Picture: Jellis Craig

A MOUNT Rowan property is attracting plenty of interested buyers - but not so much for the spacious family home with indoor pool and picturesque frontage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.