A MOUNT Rowan property is attracting plenty of interested buyers - but not so much for the spacious family home with indoor pool and picturesque frontage.
The property, zoned for farming, is next door to the new showgrounds site along the Midland Highway and sits across from City of Ballarat's newly pegged northern urban growth zone.
Jellis Craig director Tony Douglass said the "unique" opportunity made it hard for pricing but there had already been an overwhelming response in expressions of interest.
"It's a quality built family home with an indoor pool but the land, where it sits near the showgrounds, and it's future use is of real interest," Mr Douglass said.
"...There are obviously so many opportunities on land banking to an adjacent growth zone. It's certainly very unique and one that will be very interesting going forward."
A jubilee tree, to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, was planted a week ago as BAPS' first public addition to the land, which also houses the city's indoor equestrian centre.
BAPS must be fully moved in by 2024 to make way for Commonwealth Games infrastructure at the existing showgrounds site next to Mars Stadium on Creswick Road.
The property for sale, 612 Midland Highway, is also about 40 acres and has access to both the Midland Highway and Millers Road. It has been used for farming and running livestock.
City of Ballarat councillors, in their final council meeting for the year, reaffirmed their move to re-classify parts of the northern growth zone specifically for urban growth. This includes land directly across from the property that has been for sale.
Councillors voted in February to support re-zoning of three new growth areas in Ballarat in areas to the city's north, west and north-west.
City of Ballarat welcomed a state government decision in September to authorise the rezoning of the core northern growth area to an urban focus, which will become the city's newest residential expansion.
Mr Douglass said with this could bring more commercial use to the surrounding areas - and with that, greater opportunities.
