One of Ballarat's ballet prodigies will be leaving home next month to train with a professional company.
Joshua Ballinger, who has been training with the Australian Ballet School based in Melbourne, has accepted a place with the West Australian Ballet Company in 2023.
At the start of the next week he will be on the west coast and back into the swing of full-time training.
Mr Ballinger said it was a bittersweet moment - he was excited for the opportunity but sad to be leaving family and familiarity behind.
He has spent his three weeks off making sure his fitness is up to scratch.
"It's about making sure I'm still mobile and I can just feel comfortable and ready to jump back into it as soon as I start," he said.
Mr Ballinger said there are always different parts of his craft to work on, sometimes a small tweak can make a big difference.
He said he is looking forward to the new challenge the WA company can present him.
With new eyes on his dancing he hopes to find other areas that he can work towards improving.
"When you go to a new place, its quite good because people see other things that others don't, especially when you have been dancing with them for a while," Mr Ballinger said.
This year he has been specifically working towards easing tension in his upper body "which hadn't really been a correction in previous training", he said.
"That was a bad habit which I had to take out of my dancing."
IN THE NEWS
Mr Ballinger said it was all about building a strong foundation of technique, and has spent a lot of time working on areas he had the least confidence in, like adagio - the slower and more fluid parts of a dance - as well as barre work.
"Things like turnout, which you're never sure are going to get better, you actually can, once you do enough classes and you build the correct muscle grouping and find the strength," he said.
Mr Ballinger will be moving to Western Australia with four other fellow students which he said was comforting, they would be able to experience the new place together.
"It'll be nice because I've been in the same kind of place for the last four years really, so it will be nice to find a new area to explore."
He will be a part of the company as a young artist, which is like an apprenticeship that could lead to becoming a part of the corps of the ballet.
Ms Ballinger said he would like to thanks his many teachers and family who are helping with the move, and of course his home away from home in Ballarat, Dance School of Distinction.
"They have been supportive of me every year."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.