Cultures of the Ballarat's gold miners make for Sovereign Hill holiday fun

Summer holidays is the busiest time of year for Sovereign Hill but with all the extra visits come plenty of new activities and experiences to share.
The gold-seekers who came to Ballarat shared their stories, food, entertainment, cultures and art and that legacy forms the basis of Sovereign Hill's summer program.
"We're celebrating a big summer of art, design and entertainment that came to the goldfields from all around the world," said Sovereign Hill deputy chief executive Katrina Nitschke.
The summer holiday season will culminate with a four-day Lunar New Year celebration from January 26 to 29, highlighting the legacy of the Chinese contribution to the goldfields and to Ballarat.
Artists of the 1850s who drew the goldfields inspired Sovereign Hill and that theme continues with an exhibition from Ballarat artists Bren Luke, Pauline O'Shannessy-Dowling and Jenna Oldaker who have created works that reimagine the Sovereign Hill site.
Music will fill the air along Main Street, and Victoria Theatre will host Blackbeard the Pantomime, while visitors can also enjoy activities including lawn games at the lake.
And if all the activity works up an appetite, the landmark New York Bakery has just undergone a major makeover.
"Summer is a time to reset and recharge as a new year beckons. We have a program that offers a chance to do something different for everyone of all ages that's inspiring fun and creative," Ms Nitschke said.
