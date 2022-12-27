The Courier
What's on

Cultures of the Ballarat's gold miners make for Sovereign Hill holiday fun

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 27 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cultures of the Ballarat's gold miners make for Sovereign Hill holiday fun

Summer holidays is the busiest time of year for Sovereign Hill but with all the extra visits come plenty of new activities and experiences to share.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.