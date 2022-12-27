Past Burrumbeet Cup connections with nominations

The Burrumbeet Cup has been kind to Swan Hill's Coffey family.
Jockey Harry Coffey has twice saluted in the New Year's Day feature race.
He was in the saddle for Darren Weir-trained Heisman in 2014 and then combined with his father Austy Coffey as the trainer of Vianden in 2018.
Coffey senior is again sizing up Sunday's $30,000 Petrogas Burrumbeet Cup, 1800m, this time with country cups specialist Bannertown. The five-year-old has lined up in cups in four of his latest five starts.
He began the sequence with a win in the Manangatang Cup in early October and has followed up with cup runs at St Arnauds, Donald and Nhill.
Bannertown finished second in the St Arnaud Cup and at his latest outing on Monday was third at Nhill - solid form for a Burrumbeet assignment.
Bannertown is among 29 nominations for the Burrumbeet Cup - the main race of seven programmed.
Just two of the entries have experience on the track - Diplomac Jack and Chattering.
Diplomac Jack, trained by Thomas Carberry in Ballarat, has twice contested the Burrumbeet Cup - winning it in 2021 and finishing sixth this year.
The nine-year-old keeps on keeping on for Carberry. He won his latest start at Moonee Valley, which was his first success since the day he saluted at Burrumbeet.
Reserve Street (Ciaron Maher-David Eustace) and Shakespeare (Patrick Payne) are the highest rated nominations.
The Maher-Eustace stable has six nominations for the cup, also including Accuse, the winner of his past two starts. Accuse is also nominated for two other race meetings at the weekend.
Reserve Street has won the past two Warracknabeal Cups, with a three-race campaign in Darwin between those successes, including a sixth in the Darwin Cup.
Shakespeare has not raced since August, but was a Sandown Hillside winner two starts ago.
Payne is one of two trainers who have put themselves in contention at the entry phase to train and ride winners of the Burrumbeet Cup.
Payne won the race on Our Money Tree in 1991.
Ballarat's Brady Cross, who rode Skalaad to victory in 2007, has nominated See Your Point - a winner of two of five career starts. Cross has also nominated him for Warrnambool on Saturday.
The Burrumbeet and Windemere Racing club is again offering sporting and community groups an opportunity to win up to $2500 in the "Laminex Community Bowl".
Any group which sells 40 race day packages at $30 apiece goes into a draw for a race sweep which offers $2500 for the winner, $1500 for second and $750 for third.
Fashions on the field will again be a feature of the day's entertainment.
