A TRAGIC Christmas period has prompted a renewed call from authorities for all Victorians, including those in Ballarat, to take greater care when planning to visit a water way.
This comes with temperatures expected to warm for the New Year's long weekend with an expected top of 32C on New Year's Day and Ballarat residents' well-known penchant to escape to the coast.
Life Saving Victoria confirmed on Tuesday lifesavers and lifeguards had made 48 rescues from Christmas Eve through Boxing Day alone. This was on top of three drownings, including a 19-year-old man who drowned near Lorne after getting into trouble bodysurfing with two friends, who were rescued.
Of those saved was a 19-year-old with an infant, who were taken to hospital from popular Ballarat holiday spot Ocean Grove, on the Bellarine Peninsula, late on Monday afternoon.
Ballarat residents were again expected to flock to beaches on the peninsula and surf coast on Tuesday's public holiday with the mercury to reach about 36C in the city.
Waterholes nearby, such as St George's Lake in Creswick, was also a popular way to cool off.
Life Saving Victoria state commander Kane Treloar said the reasons people had found themselves in trouble in the water this festive season, compared to the past few years, was varied.
He said more people were able to holiday in the state, more people were living in coastal areas and we had not experienced a warm Christmas and Boxing Day for some years.
Mr Treloar also said the consequences for survivors of near-drownings could also have lasting trauma on their lives.
He said it was essential to know and stick to your limits and be mindful of how weather conditions could impact your swimming abilities.
"It is also important to be heat smart, limiting activity during the hottest part of the day and if you must go out, wear a hat and sunscreen and take a bottle of water with you," Mr Treloar said.
"If you do plan on swimming or recreating in, on or around the water to beat the heat, in addition to swimming between the flags, always go with a friend, actively supervise children - which means under-fives in arm's reach and under-10s in your constant and direct eyeline.
"And remember, alcohol and water-based activities do not mix."
Almost one in five drownings in 2021/22 involved the consumption of alcohol or illicit drugs and the presence of such substances was unknown in 68 per cent of drownings, according to Life Saving Victoria's annual drowning report.
Eighty per cent of drownings involving alcohol or illicit drugs were in inland waterways. This does not include home dams.
Ballarat males have been 1.3 times more likely to drown than Ballarat females in the past financial year.
But, the 10-year rolling toll of Ballarat drownings dropped from nine to seven deaths in the region and for Ballarat lives lost in other areas of the state, this fell from 10 lives lost to nine.
Also on Boxing Day this year, a 17-year-old man died after he was pulled unconscious and unresponsive from the water at Mordialloc in Melbourne's south-east after extensive search efforts. A man in his 30ds died in hospital after he was pulled unresponsive from the water in Ebden, near Wodonga.
Stay safe and find a patrolled location via beachsafe.org.au or download the Beachsafe app.
