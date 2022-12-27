The Courier
Teen's hopes for Taimori family's new life together in Australia after escape from Afghanistan

By Michelle Smith
December 28 2022 - 8:00am
Hadia Taimori (centre) has celebrated her first Christmas in Australia with her family Mahdi, Sadiq, Eleyas and Razia. Picture by Luke Hemer

For the Taimori family, being together for Christmas was all they had dreamed about.

Michelle Smith

