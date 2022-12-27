For the Taimori family, being together for Christmas was all they had dreamed about.
It had been more than 10 years since they last spent the festive season together in an Afghanistan far different to the one they fled to escape the Taliban's cruel regime.
Hadia Taimori, 18, is relishing the freedoms she has enjoyed in Australia since arriving in June but at the same time is acutely aware that female friends and family still in Afghanistan do not have those rights any more.
"Everything is very good here. I can go everywhere without any person here," Hadia said. "I want to go all around Australia," she said.
"But the situation right now in Afghanistan is very bad and the girls and the women don't have any rights to do anything in my country.
"They can't have access to education and they are not allowed to work. They are very disappointed about that."
Hadia's father Sadiq fled Afghanistan in fear of his life more than 11 years ago but until he became an Australian citizen in January had been fighting for visas to bring wife Razia and children Mahdi, Hadia and Eleyas to safety in Australia.
Becoming an Australian citizen saw the family's visas fast-tracked and they arrived in Australia on June 8.
That desperation to get his family out of Afghanistan became even more acute after the Taliban retook control of the country last year and the family were forced in to hiding in Kabul.
Although the Taliban initially promised women's rights would not be wound back, they have been. Last week women were banned from attending university or teaching in Afghanistan, which comes on the back of girls being banned from primary and secondary school, from government jobs and from public places.
Hadia now talks excitedly about starting year 11 next year, although because of her age she has had to fight to start.
"I'm very excited and very nervous because everything here is new for me," she said.
"In my country I lost one year because of the war but before that I went to school every day.
"I want to go to uni and study to become a doctor in the future because in my country all of the people are poor and they don't have enough money to go to the doctor so I want to become a doctor and go back one day to my country to help them and open clinics to treat them for free."
While her dreams for the future are bold, Hadia is also just enjoying her new home.
"Being with my family is a very big thing compared to last year it is very good for me to be with my family and have a good and happy life here," she said.
"We went to the beach for Christmas and we are going camping this weekend."
