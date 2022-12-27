Lydiard Street between Sturt Street and Dana Street has been briefly closed off due to a medical operation.
Drivers and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area for now.
It's understood emergency crews are dealing with a mental health situation.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
