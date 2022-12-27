Nurse's car stolen from Melbourne hospital found dumped in Ballarat

Police are searching for a man who stole a nurse's car from a Fitzroy hospital last week, and later dumped it in Ballarat.
CCTV footage showing the man stealing a handbag from the hospital, on Victoria Parade, was released on Wednesday morning.
Police allege the man took the car keys from the handbag, then entered the staff carpark and stole the vehicle.
According to Victoria Police Media, it was then found in Ballarat on Christmas Day.
"The offender is perceived to be Caucasian, aged between 30-40 years old, wearing a face mask, grey and red Kansas City baseball cap, a black Nike hoodie with fluoro writing, a blue Adidas satchel bag, what appears to be a black backpack, black shorts, blue Adidas sneakers and carrying black sunglasses," police stated.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
