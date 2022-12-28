The Courier has a crack team of photographers, covering Ballarat from every angle - the highs, the lows, and the community stories that keep the city ticking.
Whether it's sporting triumphs or horrific tragedy, they're right in the middle of it, and they consistently produce stunning images.
This week, we're celebrating our photographers with a gallery of their best pictures for 2022 - today, it's Adam Trafford.
IN THE NEWS
Adam has continually distinguished himself at The Courier, with a keen eye for sports - particularly football - and setting up Ballarat's finest portraits.
Here are some of Adam's great images from 2022, and check out the galleries from our other photographers right here - Lachlan Bence, Kate Healy, and Luke Hemer.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.