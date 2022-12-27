Cool change brings relief in Ballarat after heatwave

After two days of sunshine, Ballarat woke to drizzling rain on Wednesday.
It was 26 degrees at midnight, leading to sleepless nights for many.
IN THE NEWS
Wednesday's forecast is for 24 degrees with scattered showers, and slightly cooler for the rest of the week.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, showers will accompany the cold front, and isolated thunderstorms are possible.
Maximum temperatures will fall by 10 to 15 degrees as the change moves through, to average or below average on Thursday and Friday.
But, in good news, expect 33 degrees and sunshine for New Year's Day.
Tuesday was officially Ballarat's hottest day for the year, by a whisker, hitting 34.2 degrees about 3.30pm.
