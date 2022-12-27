A child has tragically died after being pulled from Lake Nagambie.
Police confirmed a report for the coroner is being prepared following the death of a five-year-old from Wendouree on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services responded to reports the girl was missing in Lake Nagambie at Beckley Park about 2.20pm where she had been with family.
The girl was located a short time later and a family member took her to the bank where emergency services performed CPR.
The child sadly died at the scene.
Three Victorians and a South Australian woman drowned in a deadly weekend on Australia's waterways.
They included a 17-year-old boy who drowned near Mordialloc in Melbourne's south on Monday afternoon.
Life Saving Victoria confirmed on Tuesday lifesavers and lifeguards had made 48 rescues from Christmas Eve through Boxing Day alone.
Life Saving Victoria state commander Kane Treloar said the reasons people had found themselves in trouble in the water this festive season, compared to the past few years, was varied.
He said it was essential to know and stick to your limits and be mindful of how weather conditions could impact your swimming abilities.
"It is also important to be heat smart, limiting activity during the hottest part of the day and if you must go out, wear a hat and sunscreen and take a bottle of water with you," Mr Treloar said.
"If you do plan on swimming or recreating in, on or around the water to beat the heat, in addition to swimming between the flags, always go with a friend, (and) actively supervise children.
"And remember, alcohol and water-based activities do not mix."
Stay safe and find a patrolled location via beachsafe.org.au or download the Beachsafe app.
- with Melanie Whelan and AAP
