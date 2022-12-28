The Courier
Ambulance Victoria, government launch Never Leave Kids in Cars campaign

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated December 29 2022 - 4:40pm, first published 5:00am
Ballarat's ambulance officers treated 21 people, mostly children, who were locked in cars in the year to November 30, prompting renewed warnings for parents as temperatures are again forecast to soar over summer.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

