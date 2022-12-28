Ballarat's ambulance officers treated 21 people, mostly children, who were locked in cars in the year to November 30, prompting renewed warnings for parents as temperatures are again forecast to soar over summer.
The figures were revealed as the state government and Ambulance Victoria launched the Never Leave Kids in Cars campaign as new data revealed there were 113 call outs to locked cars across the state in November alone.
Ballarat Central was the most likely place for callouts to people locked in cars over the past year, with nine incidents, followed by Wendouree with four, two each in Smythes Creek and Delacombe, and one each in Alfredton, Ballarat East, Carngham and Winter Valley.
Last summer, Ambulance Victoria paramedics were called to 410 reports of people locked in cars across the state and children below the age of 13 made up 92.5 per cent of cases.
In total, paramedics responded to 1228 cases of people locked in cars from December 1, 2021, to November 30, 2022. Toddlers aged one to three made up more than 62 per cent of cases.
A child's body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult, and the temperature inside a parked car can be 20 to 30 degrees hotter than it is outside.
Leaving the windows down has little effect on the inside temperature, with tests showing that when windows are left open 10cm, the inside temperature will only reduce by five degrees.
The temperature can double in minutes. Even on a mild day, the temperature inside a parked car can be 20 to 30 degrees hotter than the outside temperature.
"It's simple: never leave your kids alone in a car - the consequences can be deadly," said Ambulance Services minister Gabrielle Williams.
Of the 1228 call outs, paramedics treated 198 patients at the scene and only 15 needed hospital treatment.
The government also urged people to be sensible to stay safe in the summer heat, with extreme heat taking the lives of many Victorians each year.
IN OTHER NEWS
Heatwaves are particularly dangerous when coupled with high overnight temperatures as they prevent the body's natural ability to cool down and cause heat illness including cramps and heat exhaustion.
If left untreated, heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke which can be fatal.
The chance of heat illness can be reduced by staying hydrated, spending time in cool, air-conditioned buildings, planning ahead and keeping up to date with weather forecasts and checking in on those most at risk in the heat like older people or young children.
"All Victorians can stay safe this summer by following simple steps to beat the heat - drink plenty of water, stay somewhere cool, and plan ahead," Ms Williams said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.