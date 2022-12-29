New Year's exercise resolution? The best training strategies to build muscle

Planning on a New Year exercise regime? Our regular columns from sports scientist Professor Brendan O'Brien will help you meet your goals and minimise injury.
People who engage in resistance training generally aim to increase strength and muscle size.
An increase in muscle size is called hypertrophy. Resistance training stimulates an increase in the size and number of contractile components called myofibrils that reside in each muscle cell (or fibre).
The shortening or lengthening of myofibrils in each muscle cell generates the tension to cause a whole muscle to lengthen and shorten.
A single muscle, such as the biceps in a young adult male, contains approximately 250,000 muscle cells.
More myofibrils within each muscle fibre increases the potential for muscle tension, force, and strength. Muscles can also increase in size due to an increase in the fluid compartment volume of each muscle cell.
However, this increase in muscle size due to fluid accumulation or swelling is transient and subsides in a few days.
Fluid swelling occurs from a build of metabolites in the muscle or from inflammation associated with muscle damage from working out vigorously.
Of interest to people who strive to be stronger or muscular is the best way to it, i.e., what are the best training strategies to get stronger and more muscular? To help answer this question, it's important to understand key resistance training terminology.
A set is the number of repetitions completed in any exercise. Recovery refers to the time between each set.
The load refers to the magnitude of resistance experienced by the muscles in a set. In other words, load is the interaction of the weight encountered by the muscles and the frequency of repetitions the weight is lifted before resting.
Generally, load is gauged by the how hard someone works out relative to their repetition maximum. Repetition maximum (RM), refer to the number of times a weight can be lifted before it can no-longer be lifted. For example, 5 RM implies a person can only lift a weight 5 times before failure.
The volume of training generally refers to the number of sets performed weekly. Low volume training programs emphasize training below 8 repetition maximum and high-volume training programs emphasize training at 15 repetition maximum.
Multi-joint exercises such as chin ups, bench press and leg squats require the movement of several joints and muscles. Single joint exercises such as biceps curls focus on muscles that specifically activate a single joint.
Novice lifters show similar gains in muscle mass across a wide spectrum of loading zones (5 RM right through to 30 RM). It is advised to incorporate training variety by altering repetition ranges between sets, or by implementing periodization strategies within 'training blocks' that focus on different loading ranges. A dose of approximately 10 sets per muscle per week is the minimum prescription to optimize hypertrophy, although some people may see muscle gains with less sets.
Conversely, some individuals may see further muscle gains by performing 20 sets on a muscle over a week. However, in this scenario it is advised to cap each session to 10 sets per muscle and perform 2 sessions a week to accumulate 20 sets overall for the week.
Performing more than 20 sets is unlikely to facilitate greater gains and probably just constitute "junk training" time.
Substantial increases in muscle size can be achieved when training a muscle group just once per week in lower to moderate volume protocols. Importantly there appears to be no muscle growth benefit to greater weekly per-muscle training frequencies provided the weekly set volume is matched.
Rest periods should be approximately 2 minutes between sets when performing multi-joint exercises. However shorter rest periods (60-90 seconds) are appropriate for single-joint exercises.
Resistance training programs should include a variety of exercises that work muscles in different directions, planes, and angles of pull to maximise stimulation of whole muscle growth. Exercise selection should focus on placing the targeted muscle in a stretched position to ensure the muscle is stimulated through most of its movement range.
The most effective training programs should incorporate multi- and single-joint exercises to maximize whole muscle development.
Novice lifters can achieve substantial muscle mass gains without training to failure. However, as a person becomes accustomed to training, the importance of training to failure increases.
Highly trained lifters benefit from taking some sets to momentary muscular failure. However, its use should be employed conservatively and training to momentary muscle fatigue should be limited to the last set of exercise.
Ideally training to failure should be limited to single-joint movements and machine-based exercises to prevent excessive fatigue and potential for injury. Older people should rarely train to failure to ensure sufficient recovery.
It is important before engaging in resistance training to consult with an accredited exercise scientist, exercise physiologist or certified personal trainer to design a safe periodized program that gradually builds the foundation to safely perform 10 -20 sets a week on a muscle and critically to be shown correct lifting technique to reduce injury risk.
Brendan O'Brien (PhD) is an Associate Professor in Exercise Physiology at Federation University Australia and an advocate of physical activity for health.
