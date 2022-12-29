New Year's exercise resolution? The best training strategies to build muscle

Novice lifters show similar gains in muscle mass across a wide spectrum of loading zones (5 RM right through to 30 RM). It is advised to incorporate training variety by altering repetition ranges between sets, or by implementing periodization strategies within 'training blocks' that focus on different loading ranges. A dose of approximately 10 sets per muscle per week is the minimum prescription to optimize hypertrophy, although some people may see muscle gains with less sets.

