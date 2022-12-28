It's no secret that many students find love on campus when they start university, but the first weeks of living at ACU's Camillus Residence 15 years ago proved to be life-changing for Aaron and Jess Johnson.
Aaron Johnson had just turned 18 and moved to Ballarat from Willaura, near Ararat, and Melbourne student Jess Chetcuti was just weeks off turning 19 when they moved in to separate houses on the residential campus opposite Victoria Park.
During those first few weeks of studying a teaching degree they met several times but it wasn't until Jess invited friends from Camillus to her birthday party, then they both attended university ball, that sparks flew and romance blossomed.
After graduation the couple both got jobs at schools in and near Shepparton so they could stay together, and fast-forward 11 years to now and the couple have been married since 2014 and are parents to Max, 6, and Georgia, 18 months.
Recently the couple returned to visit the Camillus Residences on their first child-free weekend since Max was born.
"We needed some time to ourselves so we dropped the two kids off at my parents house and were travelling through Ballarat when I came up with the idea to go back to where we met and relive it," Mr Johnson said.
"We went back to where it all started. Jess and I have been together for 15 years, we met at ACU, so we decided to go back to the accommodation and reminisce a bit."
The couple were together through their university years but as they approached their graduation in 2011 they had some tough decisions to make.
"Toward the end of university in Ballarat, because there's a couple of universities, competition for graduate positions is fairly tight so we looked around and found there were a few jobs going up near Shepparton," Mr Johnson said.
"We wanted to pick a place we could stay together. We could have done long distance if one of us got a job in Ballarat but we wanted to stay together and live together and experience all that."
Ms Johnson works at St Luke's Primary School in Shepparton and Mr Johnson at a school in the nearby town of Nathalia.
With scores of new students getting ready to move away from home and in to university accommodation for the first time in the coming months, both Mr and Mrs Johnson say their time in residence at ACU helped them grow.
Ms Johnson, who took a gap year immediately after finishing year 12, said the move gave her confidence.
"I was quite a shy person so actually moving in to Camillus I was very nervous but living there I realised these people are like family and I think that gave me a lot of confidence ... then three weeks in it was my birthday and I invited people so I could get to know more people," she said.
For Mr Johnson he always knew he would be leaving home soon after turning 18.
"I was freshly 18 and coming from a country town, unless you are a farm kid, it's what you have to do ... you know that's what the future is unless you are going to hang around town. I was very shy and quiet as well so it was a pretty big move."
