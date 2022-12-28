A Miners Rest man has been congratulated after diving in to help police save two sisters caught in a whirlpool off St Kilda Beach.
As first reported by The Age, 22-year-old Tyla Reid had spent Boxing Day at the cricket and was in St Kilda when he heard screaming from the beach.
He assisted two mounted police officers, who also jumped into the water to save the girls, aged 10 and 11.
"I pretty much just went straight in, I didn't give it two thoughts, I saw the two cops get off their horses, and I just took my backpack off, shoes and socks off, and went straight in," he told The Courier.
"It was my brother's birthday, we finished the cricket then went to The Espy - I hadn't been drinking all day, no beers, so I was completely sober
"It was insane - when we rocked up there, me and two mates were walking along the beach, and one likes horses, we thought we'd go and pat them, then we look over this sea wall, and 25 metres out there were these two heads in the water shouting 'save us'.
"I'm close to six foot, my neck was water level but the waves were lapping my head also, it was pretty crazy to pick them up and carry them back into the shore.
"I grabbed the 10-year-old first, brought her back, her mum was about five metres into the water, I said I'd go back for the other one, at that time the police in there as well.
"They were super thankful for it, I'm glad it ended the way it did - it was two poor kids who just got sucked out, it all happened in a split second."
The Wendouree Cricket Club posted a message of congratulations after the news emerged.
"For those who know Wendouree CC's Tyla Reid, we're not surprised he literally jump straight into help .. he's that sort of bloke," they wrote.
"Sometimes the term hero is used a bit too often, but this circumstance defines the word perfectly.
"Well done mate - take the rest of the week off and send the cape to the dry cleaners."
News of the rescue follows the tragic death of a five-year-old Wendouree girl at Lake Nagambie on Tuesday, one of four drownings in Victoria in less than a week.
