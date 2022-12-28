The Ciaron Maher-David Eustace stable dominates the top end of weights for the $30,000 Petrogas Burrumbeet Cup, 1800m, on Sunday.
Their nominations have six of the top eight weights, with Reserve Street at the top of the scale with the Patrick Payne-trained Shakespeare on 60kg.
They also have Commander Harvey and Seiners Express with 58kg, Saucey Horsey 57kg, and Who's You Papy and Accuse 56kg.
With the field limited to 10 with four emergencies, the first cut-off is Diplomac Jack.
Ballarat trainer Mitch Freedman is well placed to secure his second Burrumbeet Cup success.
Freedman joined the big list of Ballarat trainers to win the race over the years when Not To Know scored in 2020.
He has the in-form Delta Tango comfortably inside the ballot cut-off.
The five-year-old mare has been ultra consistent this preparation.
Since finishing last first-up at Bendigo in late September, Delta Tango has won in Ballarat and had three thirds and a last-start second at Sandown Hillside.
Final fields will be declared on Thursday.
MEANWHILE, Maher and Eustace will have Persan and San Huberto engaged in Sunday's listed $200,000 Bagot Handicap, 2800m, at Flemington.
Persan is coming off a Flemington win and San Huberto will be having his second start for the stable after a fourth in the Sandown Cup.
San Huberto was previously prepared by Ballarat's Matt Cumani, who has Team Captain and Nobel Heights engaged.
Team Captain had the ideal lead-up with a second in the Sandown Cup and Nobel Heights has finished second at each of his past three starts, including the Pakenham Cup and listed JRA Trophy.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
