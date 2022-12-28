February is typically a quiet month for tourism and hospitality, so venue owners and experience operators are hoping for a busy month in January to kickstart their 2023.
In the west, Beaufort Motel owner Peter Saunders said he found this year was finally back to pre-covid levels.
Beaufort is typically a drive through town, visitors from Adelaide trying to get to Melbourne typically stop to get out of the car.
But caravan and motel owners told The Courier their regulars come back and spend the holidays in Beaufort most years.
This is a mixture of family groups and older travelers.
Mr Saunders said the main road of Beaufort has been very busy with lots of people stopping, if they can find a car park.
"People tend to stay on the main road," he said.
Mr Saunders said he hopes the next year will continue to become more consistent.
"In the last 12 months, it's been really, really busy and then really, really dead.".
"It was just really weird."
Inland areas north of Ballarat tend to be known as winter destinations.
During the summer months tourists and even Ballarat residents tend to flock to bodies of water instead.
Hepburn Lagoon Ride owner Kieran Prendergast said this trend has slowly started changing and now January is one of his top months.
He said half the ride on his first day back after christmas break were people up from Melbourne on a day trip.
Other times it can be families and holidaymakers staying in Daylesford or Creswick.
"If you ask me, it has been a great time for tourism."
The hotter days on Monday and Tuesday slowed down the phone calls but he is hoping for a consistent month for the rest of the school holidays.
A third La Nina weather trend in 2022 has made summer come a little later this year.
As the weather picks up operators hope more tourists arrive.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance.
