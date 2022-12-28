Final hurdle for drivers in chance to start New Year safe

POLICE are hoping caution and heeding road rules will continue into the New Year's long weekend and start the year on a good note for Ballarat after 2022's tragic toll.
Ten people have lost their lives from road accidents in the Ballarat region this year, with 238 lives lost on Victorian roads, an increase of 3.8 per cent on last year.
Ballarat Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Guinther Borgelt said Operation Roadwise, which ran from December 16 through Christmas to Tuesday, proved successful without major incidents in the region. He was keen for this trend to continue until the school holidays' end.
"We had a couple of disappointing drink-driving incidents occur from here through to Moorabool but otherwise, apart from those, the operation was quite successful," Acting Sergeant Borgelt said.
"...We've still got a lot of caravans around and we're asking people to be patient, especially on country roads, and not to try and go overtaking them."
Acting Sergeant Borgelt said unfortunately drug driving offences were up across the state. In Ballarat, five people were nabbed for drug driving while the state strike rate was one in 14 drivers tested.
There were six drink drivers caught in Ballarat. While drink driving offences were down on last year, the strike rate of one in 394 was still clear worse than before the pandemic when the rate of drink drivers was about one in every 450 tests.
Speeding accounted for more than one third of offences statewide during the 12-day roads blitz this Christmas. There were 124 speeding drivers caught in Ballarat.
Victoria Police Acting Assistant Commissioner for road policing Justin Goldsmith said such a large portion of drivers across the state at least 10kmh above the speed limit, showed these were not "inadvertent mistake[s]".
Acting Assistant Commissioner Justin Goldsmith said a "deliberate, conscious decision" to speed increased the likelihood of road trauma.
"As we head into the New Year, we're appealing to drivers to reflect on their habits behind the wheel and use this period as an opportunity to really reset and commit to doing all they can to improve safety not only for themselves but all road users," Acting Assistant Commissioner Goldsmith said.
"We'll continue doing all we can, so expect to see police out on the roads and in particular those holiday hotspots where we know so many people have chosen to enjoy this summer period."
The 10 lives lost in road accidents on roads in the Ballarat region this year included a range of crash types.
The numbers of lives lost is continually reviewed and changing, depending on decisions from the Victorian Coroners Court including deaths ruled as suicide.
Of the confirmed lives lost in the region, two were motorcyclists and two were drivers in separate truck crash incidents.
In what has been a stark year for truck incidents, there were two truck crashes that led to the Loreto school bus crash at the base of the Pentland Hills in September. One crash caused initial road works on the Western Freeway early in the night; a second truck hit the chartered bus carrying 27 students and four staff about 3.20am.
The incident sparked a vital seatbelt warning after the collision forced the bus to roll off a cliff.
Victoria Police divisional commander Superintendent Jason Templar at the time said the fact all staff and students were wearing seatbelts had likely prevented fatalities. Most injuries were attributed to the release from seats because the bus was upside down.
Students in years nine to 12 had been on their way to Melbourne airport for a trip to a NASA space camp in the United States.
