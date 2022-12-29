An environmentally conscious element has been added to Daylesford's annual New Year's Eve Parade and Gala event.
This year, the fun-filled night will also include a new walking float addition.
Daylesford New Year's Eve Parade and Gala committee member Catherine Davies said the latest Sustainable Float Award category, is aimed at increasing awareness about the need to reduce one's carbon footprint.
However, Ms Davies also said it was created to help remove barriers some faced when trying to enter a float into the coveted competition.
"We were wanting to make it more sustainable this year and by having the walking float it will allow people who don't have access to a truck to participate in the parade," she said.
The event, which kicks off at 6pm, is expected to host about 20 floats. Prizes will include the perpetual cup and $500 cash provided by the Daylesford District Community Bank for best float.
There will also be a $300 incentive for the most exciting walking float sponsored by Hepburn Energy.
Aside from the floats there will be live music by Daylesford's Brass and Highlands bands, food trucks and a soft area stocked with bean bags.
Children of all ages will be entertained throughout the night with a giant version of popular board games such as noughts and crosses, Connect Four and Jenga. There will also be a dedicated Kid's Corner as well as a non-competitive exhibition of woodchopping.
Ms Davies encouraged anyone to come along to the parade particularly families.
"It's a fantastic event which is very historic having run for more than 50 years," she said.
"In the '70s when it was really big there were floats that would go all the way down to Moomba in Melbourne.
"It's great for families, affordable since it's free to attend and an awesome way to celebrate the end of the year."
Daylesford's New Year's Eve Parade and Gala will be held on Vincent Street from 6pm on Saturday. Celebrations will end at about 9pm with a rendition of Auld Lang Syne.
For more information visit Daylesford New Years Eve Parade and Gala Facebook page.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
