Young Ballarat artist Tahlia Stanton will have some of the biggest names in the fashion world looking at her creations in the coming months as she takes on London Fashion Week.
Ms Stanton, 23, already has an international presence through social media with 1.5 million TikTok and 500,000 Instagram followers and works of art hanging on walls across the globe.
But a collaboration with Gent London, a sustainable fashion brand marrying the works of up-and-coming artists with luxury trenchcoats, clothing and vintage pieces, will see her on the main stage of the opening parade of London Fashion Week in February.
"I'm just a little country girl painting in her nanna's cottage. It's just really overwhelming and I'm so grateful to be part of it," she said.
The brand originally reached out for her to paint on to Burberry coats but when she told them about some of her other work the scope expanded to painting on vintage luxury bags and weaving her artworks in to fabric that will be used to make garments for the fashion runway.
"After talking for ages we've come up with this really cool immersive art idea so I'll be there in London to do this massive show. There's going to be a wall of water with models walking through for the runway which is going to be so cool."
Her assistant and best friend Oriel Forsyth will model a trench coat made from a design of Ms Stanton's work transformed in to tapestry fabric.
"It's just wild," she said.
Ms Stanton is among the new generation of artists pioneering the mix of social media and creating art and stepping away from the traditional focus of getting art in to galleries and exhibitions.
It was her online presence with two million followers that led to the approach.
"The things artists are able to accomplish through social media is incredible and I'm honoured I get to pioneer this space," she said. "Having the following I have obviously garners more eyes to what I'm doing and presents a lot of opportunity which is just incredible."
Earlier this month Ms Stanton donated three original artworks to the Ballarat Wildlife Park for their Tasmanian Devil Day Auction which were sold to art lovers in the US and raised more than $7000 for Tasmanian Devil conservation programs.
While the COVID pandemic was a massive disrupter for most people, it was the impetus for Ms Stanton to dive in to her business and make it a success after a lifetime of drawing and painting.
"I've been drawing my entire life since I was 18 months old and I don't remember a time when I wasn't painting and drawing," she said.
After sitting for but failing to get a scholarship to Ballarat Clarendon College in year seven, she was inspired to work harder on her art.
"I didn't get the scholarship but instead of letting that discourage me I completely dedicated my time to art. I ignored homework, didn't do things I was supposed to do like dishes and chores, and was hyper-fixated on creating more art ... I just wanted to prove myself," she said.
The dedication paid off and she won a scholarship to Ballarat Clarendon College in year nine and went on to complete five portfolio subjects in VCE, something she would not recommend doing.
"It was a massive workload and it taught me a lot," she said.
After graduating she attended open days at universities and had an interview with one but quickly realised it was not going to teach her what she wanted.
"I asked them what they were going to be teaching me about running my own company, doing it independently if you don't want to be shackled by galleries and they said they would not teach anything per-se, it would just be a community of artists," she said.
So she decided to go it alone and create her own path.
"I just dived in to it, working 60 to 90 hours a week. I literally didn't do anything else, wouldn't go out partying with friends, I said no to social invitations and didn't leave the studio."
Ms Stanton also worked as a face painter on weekends to help fund her art ... then COVID hit.
"Lockdown happened and I hadn't been working long enough to get any of the payments so I said to my partner we just have to dive in to this and see if it works ... which thankfully it did."
She bought a wide-format printer to create fine art prints for sale online and it quickly paid for itself, and now makes up a large portion of her income. Releasing a new print sees sales spike almost instantly .
"I was completely gobsmacked and it's become this massive thing," she said. "Now my mum works for me full-time doing that, my best friend works for me and I'm creating jobs for young kids in the community."
But it means less time to paint.
"Now I struggle to find time to even paint because of all the other opportunities that come," she said. "As soon as you find your your foot in what you're doing and start to build a career you don't spend as much time painting as you used to."
Alongside her original works and art prints, Ms Stanton also has her works turned in to metal prints and woven tapestries.
She is also working on creating an online course for artists about how to create artwork and create a sustainable career.
"It's not really taught at all even in uni ... but look what artists can do on social media to sell themselves," she said.
"I'm a 23-year-old kid working in the middle of nowhere but people all over the world get to have these artworks."
Ms Stanton sells much of her work to Europe and the US as well as the UK, France and has a growing following in Asia.
Her works feature mixed media, vibrant colours and much of her inspiration is drawn from nature.
"I love the play between contemporary and classical, how you can have these incredibly vibrant mixed-media works with acrylics, aerosol and markers like street art but layer on top of that some rich vibrant oil pain and you get a glowing effect which makes it look so interesting," she said.
"I love the play of light and making things glow. It's like showing when we are ourselves is when we are our most beautiful.
"I'm not looking to be ground breaking or anything but looking to express myself and make the world a little bit more beautiful."
And she makes sure to put back in to what inspires her.
"Conservation is a massive part of my voice as an artist, and through my little company we have planted over 15,000 trees with One Tree Planted. I love to fund what I can and it's a really beautiful thing to do."
During London Fashion Week Ms Stanton will also run a charity auction or raffle, and while overseas will also travel more broadly to gain artistic inspiration, collaborate with other artists and see some "monumental" artwork that has long been on her bucket-list, including some of Michelangelo's works.
Next May, Ms Stanton will also have a solo show at Melbourne's Compendium Gallery.
