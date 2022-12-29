When Helen Hamilton graduated with her PhD from Federation University in October, it was alongside fellow students just a quarter of her age.
A lifetime of learning and a passion for nursing education and history led Ms Hamilton, 85, to complete her PhD over the past six years and become one of Australia's oldest PhD graduates.
Her topic, the transfer of nursing education to tertiary studies, was a culmination of her own career in nursing, education, research and policy that began when she left school to become a nurse.
Dr Hamilton's doctorate An exploration of the contribution of Patricia Violet Slater to the Australian Nursing Profession 1955-1983 chronicles the ground-breaking career of Patricia Slater who led the push for nursing training to become a tertiary degree rather than the apprenticeship-style on-the-job learning it had been for decades.
"I had been a bit of a student for a while, done all the steps you had to do to get to PhD level and was looking around for something to do at the time," Dr Hamilton said.
A friend from New Zealand was working as a Professor of Nursing History at Federation University and urged Dr Hamilton to apply.
"I was ready and willing to do it, the opportunity was there, so I took it. The other thing was I had a subject I was interested in ... the transfer of nursing education to tertiary level ... and the people who did it had not had a lot of attention."
The subject of her PhD, Patricia Slater, studied nursing in the US because there was no tertiary-level education for nurses in Australia.
When she returned to Australia in the 1960s following her studies, and a study tour of nursing education facilities in several countries, she was "full of new ideas for nursing and plans for Australian nursing, but Australian nurses were not ready to hear them," Dr Hamilton said.
"She really was ahead of the curve ... she had such a long way to go to shift the thinking and to gain a critical mass to get anything to happen."
Slater became director of the-then College of Nursing Australia, which became the Royal College of Nursing Australia and finally the Australian College of Nursing, with a focus on changing nursing education and a drive for nursing to become a tertiary qualification.
That finally happened in 1984, a year after she retired.
"Nursing moved from a specialist craft to a discipline," Dr Hamilton said.
Dr Hamilton trained as a nurse at Melbourne's Alfred Hospital and worked as a theatre nurse until her first child was born, and after the arrival of her second child returned to nursing working nights for 15 years while her children grew up.
It was during the years of night shift that she returned to study.
"I decided for a hobby, to get me out of the house, to do my HSC because I didn't have it," she said.
Passing her five HSC subjects "rather well" she looked to do further nursing studies but could not make the full-time city-based course work around her family.
"Then Gough Whitlam made university education free (in 1974) so I thought 'why not do an arts degree' and that's where it all started."
From there she continued to study, gaining a Bachelor of Letters, a Diploma of Sociology in survey research, Masters of Clinical Nursing and now a PhD in Philosophy (nursing history).
"She has more letters after her name than in it," daughter Lynda said.
And right through her studies she continued to work and help shape the future of nursing herself.
Dr Hamilton worked at the Austin Hospital in nursing research and eventually became a project officer for the College of Nursing Australia, which later became the Royal College of Nursing Australia, which opened up another side of the profession to her.
"The college was busy with education at that time so everything else that wasn't education, I did ... history, publications, research, policy, writing policy position statements," she said.
"I could see from my position at the college that nurses were just beginning to grasp the idea of research but were not very good at writing. I was instrumental in the college establishing the journal Collegian, which is still going, and I was honorary editor for the first little while then the college gave it to me as my job."
While at the college she started her masters degree exploring new graduate nurses and education.
She retired in 2000, but held a senior volunteer role with the Alfred Hospital Nurses League for many years.
"After I retired I always felt a little bit like I would like to have done my PhD but didn't take any action about it until this opportunity arose," she said.
"By the time I got to the end of my PhD there were plenty of PhDs in nursing now so it's not unusual, but my age is unusual.
"Everybody can do this if they've got the head for it. I'm fortunate so far that, touch wood, my brain is still working.
"I love writing and I love English and I absolutely adore going and finding out things."
But the graduation was tinged with sadness.
Dr Hamilton's husband, who supported her throughout her career, became ill in the early stages of her PhD studies and she took time off to nurse him until his death.
"My big sadness is that he wasn't there at the end," she said.
Then COVID-19 arrived in Australia and lockdowns meant isolation for the grandmother of three.
"When Ian died, then COVID came, I buried myself in this thing. It was therapeutic for me," she said.
She also paid tribute to her children and grandchildren who had faith that she would complete her PhD.
"Their faith in me never wavered even when my own faith in myself did," she said.
Her next step is to rework her PhD to make it in to a book.
"The aim was to try and get Pat's contribution to nursing out there, that was always the motivation, and unless I put it in a book it will just sit there."
