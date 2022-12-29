Victorians are being warned illegal fireworks are a "recipe for disaster" as authorities fear an onslaught of injuries and fires heading into the New Year.
While there are no official firework displays planned in Ballarat for New Year's Eve, illegal fireworks are often set off through the night.
Emergency services on Thursday warned Victorians to steer clear of illegal fireworks or risk serious burns, severe property damage or death.
In 2021-22, 17 people turned up to hospital emergency departments across the state with injuries caused by fireworks, according to Monash University's Victorian Injury Surveillance Unit.
Victorians who use illegal fireworks can also be fined and sentenced to time in prison, WorkSafe executive health and safety director Narelle Beer said in a statement.
Fireworks are classed as an explosive under the Dangerous Goods Act, and it is illegal for anyone in Victoria except for a licensed pyrotechnician to have or use them.
"Having fireworks in the hands of someone who is not (licensed) is a recipe for disaster," Dr Beer said.
"With COVID impacting the past two New Year's, many people will be keen to celebrate this year but that's no reason for illegal fireworks to be part of the party."
Since July 2015, almost 170 people have been treated for fireworks-related injuries in Victoria.
Of those, almost 80 per cent were male, one quarter were aged between 20 and 24, eight were older than 55, and five were aged four or under.
Fireworks could also spark grass and bushfires, Country Fire Authority chief officer Jason Heffernan said.
"There has been significant grass growth in many areas across the state and these fuels are drying out quickly, so there is potential for vegetation fires."
Firefighters respond to fires sparked by illegal fireworks each year, acting Fire Rescue Commissioner Gavin Freeman said.
RSPCA Victoria is urging all pet owners to prepare ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations to ensure their pets are happy and safe.
"The most important thing responsible pet owners can do ahead of this year's fireworks displays is to ensure their pets are microchipped and that the linked contact details are kept up to date," a media release states.
Owners can help minimise their pet's stress and anxious behaviours by providing a safe space where the animal can retreat if needed, from an entire room to a large box with a blanket draped overtop to help reduce outside noises.
Dimming lights, closing blinds and windows, and turning down loud music or movies can also help pets feel calm and safe. Providing them with treats or other enrichment toys to keep them occupied during fireworks can also be a welcome distraction.
Gates, fences, and doors should also be checked to find and fix any gaps or weaknesses that a panicked animal can use for escape. If pets live outdoors, bring them indoors where possible, or make sure they have a cosy shelter or quiet space to retreat.
Victorians can report information about illegal fireworks to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Ballarat's Town Hall bells will be rung to bring in the New Year, and there are several venues with parties and events planned across town.
- with AAP
