Concerns over cut to mental health treatment sessions

Thousands of patients will lose access to 10 psychology sessions a year when Medicare-subsidised mental health treatments are halved on January 1.
The cuts will be felt more harshly in rural and regional areas where there are fewer support services to step in when patients cannot afford the out-of-pocket costs if they require more than the 10 psychology sessions that will now be available on a Mental Health Treatment Plan.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the former coalition government allocated funding for the additional appointments to help address the mental health effects of lockdowns.
But the Labor government has decided not to renew the funding because Health Minister Mark Butler said the scheme had extended waitlists and become a barrier to more people being able to access mental health treatment.
According to the 2021 Census, almost 14 per cent of Ballarat residents have a long-term mental health condition, such as anxiety or depression, compared to the state average of 8.8 per cent.
Many psychologists across Ballarat have closed their books to new patients.
But for those whose access to subsidised psychologist sessions will be halved the decision has added to their anxiety.
Australian Clinical Psychology Association president Professor Caroline Hunt said a government review had found most mental health conditions needed more than 10 psychological sessions to be treated.
"Delivering only half a treatment would be unethical, likely resulting in relapse or a worsening of the condition," she said. "We believe halving access to quality psychological interventions when we do not have alternative options in place is a mistake."
Prof Hunt warned psychologists would have to turn away people with moderate and severe conditions needing more than 10 sessions.
Institute of Clinical Psychologists president Marjorie Collins also warned the change would increase pressure on GPs with many patients needing new mental health treatment plans.
IN OTHER NEWS
"With many thousands of Australians suddenly needing new MHTPs because their partly used plans will become redundant, the impost on our GPs will increase, at a time when they have reduced availability," she said.
Australian Psychological Society president Dr Catriona Davis-McCabe said axing of the additional sessions was "harder to understand".
"This program safely gave many people telehealth or in-person psychological care for the first time in their lives, yet many patients will now have to ration or stop treatment altogether. Just as people shouldn't be asked to ration vital medicines like insulin, they shouldn't have to ration mental health care," she said.
"During a mental health crisis, we need to strengthen Medicare, not cut it. Patients face significant costs even with the subsidy, so cutting it completely for millions of eligible Australians reduces affordability when we should be increasing it," she said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.