Plenty on offer at the Burrumbeet Cup 2023

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated December 29 2022 - 7:38pm, first published 6:30pm
There will be something for everyone at the Burrumbeet Cup 2023 including live entertainment starting from 2.30pm and activities for children throughout the day. Picture by Luke Hemer.

Racegoers are in for a treat as a sunny day coupled with live entertainment, a petting zoo and scrumptious food trucks are all on the cards for the Burrumbeet Cup 2023.

