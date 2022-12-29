Racegoers are in for a treat as a sunny day coupled with live entertainment, a petting zoo and scrumptious food trucks are all on the cards for the Burrumbeet Cup 2023.
Gates are set to open at 11am with free children's entertainment throughout the day.
Activities will be provided by Kelly Sport. There will also be a jumping castle, swings, lollies, ice blocks and free backpacks available.
Younger attendees will also have the chance to participate in the 200m Kids Home Straight Dash.
The coveted Fashion on the Fields will begin at 1pm with numerous categories up for grabs including Kids Fashion on the Field, Best Dressed Lady and Best Dressed Gent.
Winners of the latter two groups will be awarded a voucher each for an overnight stay at four-star-hotel View Melbourne.
This will include breakfast for two, a king sized room and parking.
Live music will kick off at about 2:30pm courtesy of Warren Smith from the Melbourne-based band Warren Smith and the Outsiders.
If you're lucky you'll even be able to have your favourite song played by the talented vocalist and guitarist while out at the grounds.
In addition to entertainment, they'll also be a slew of food offerings to satiate any ravenous spectator including dumplings, pizzas, calamari and hamburgers.
Burrumbeet Park & Windermere Racing Club manager Jeremy Rogers said he was eager to have the cup underway to bring in 2023.
"It's going to be our 133rd edition this time around and it's always a great day filled with plenty of food, drinks and entertainment," Mr Rogers said.
"Each year we're always having people telling us that once they come one year they have to come every year. So it's something people always look forward to."
Mr Rogers said he anticipates about 4000 patrons to flock to the Burrumbeet Racecourse this Sunday.
Races will start at about 12pm with the last race to conclude at about 5:30pm. Gates will close at 7pm.
IN THE NEWS:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.