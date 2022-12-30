2022 was a massive year in Ballarat, as the city slowly emerged from the worst of the pandemic.
The Courier was there for events big and small, happy and tragic, to make sure our readers are informed, up-to-date, and even entertained.
While there's horrific stories of loss in the list below, the common theme is that people want to know what's happening in their community - something we strive for every day.
The top 10 most-read stories from 2022 are below - keep an eye out for more massive reveals, ripper yarns, and live updates on all the breaking news in the new year.
It was exceptionally lucky no one was killed when a bus full of students and staff on their way to the airport for a once-in-a-lifetime space camp was hit by a truck on the Western Freeway, causing it to roll off an embankment.
More than 30 people were taken to hospital early in the morning, including in a mini-bus driven by the owner of the bus company.
Emergency services, the bus driver, and the students themselves were praised for their calm thinking in the aftermath, as the Ballarat community rallied around the school.
Skipton was underwater for days when massive rains hit the region in October, with flooding affecting Lexton and Miners Rest, as well as creating massive road surface issues.
More than 80mm was recorded in just two days.
Thankfully, structural damage was minimal, and there were no serious injuries reported, though the recovery for the towns affect is still ongoing.
The power of the community - a story about a young man who went missing in May from Ballarat Central was shared far and wide, resulting in him being found safe and well near Ararat.
A tragic story from Delacombe, where a little boy was killed in a driveway accident.
A neighbour described him as "a spirited little man" who was like "all other little boys" and loved playing outside on his scooter.
"You always hug your kids but I think a lot of us will be hugging them harder tonight," they said.
A child was airlifted to hospital after a horror crash on Greenhalghs Road in Bunkers Hill which killed 24-year-old Alex Baines from Mount Clear.
Ms Baines' mother Norelle called for improvements to the intersection, speaking out about her grief.
"I have to live with the fact that she's never going to get married, that I'm never going to be able to walk her down the aisle and I'll never be able to hold my grandchildren," she said.
In a thrilling victory, Melton defeated Sebastopol 5.9 (39) to 4.10 (34) in a rain-soaked Ballarat Football Netball League grand final.
Despite three goals from the Burra's James Keeble and a late surge, the Bloods held on right to the end.
As well as live goal-by-goal updates, the photos from the day showed how much emotion there was on the day.
One of the saddest stories of the year, as the Waubra Football Club and Ballarat High School mourned the loss of teacher James Petrie.
His coach Matt James said the 33-year-old was a valuable member of the club.
"Around the club he was fantastic, he's the guy that's on the sausage sizzle, making coffee, always putting his hand up," he told The Courier.
Two men were charged with aggravated burglary and a third with unrelated theft charges after an alleged break-in in Scotsburn.
A 14-week-old puppy, Pippa, was injured during the incident.
The community then raised more than $12,000 to help pay for vet bills.
It was an up-hill battle to reclaim Ballarat for the opposition in this year's state election, despite the Liberal Party promising hundreds of millions of dollars in much-needed infrastructure if elected.
Incumbent MPs Michaela Settle and Juliana Addison comfortably held their seats, while in Ripon, two-time MP Louise Staley was defeated by Labor's Martha Haylett.
The Courier's guide to the candidates, including maps of changing seat borders, was one of the most visited stories of the year.
The Courier got a sneak peek inside the new Sebastopol Coles, revealing some fancy new features for shoppers.
The new building is a massive boost for the area, and the gallery of the new interior sparked mass curiosity ahead of the official opening.
