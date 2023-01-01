The Courier
Police

Ballan police officer saved three lives at Pykes Creek put on leave due to uniform breach

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
January 2 2023 - 4:30am
Ballan Police Acting Sergeant Sally Fairweather has been placed on "unplanned leave" after saving the life of 32-year-old Raj, his eight-year-old son and Raj's 24-year-old cousin. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A Ballan police officer who was only earlier last month heralded as a hero for saving three lives has now been placed on "unplanned leave".

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

