A Ballan police officer who was only earlier last month heralded as a hero for saving three lives has now been placed on "unplanned leave".
On Sunday December 11, Ballan Police Acting Sergeant Sally Fairweather rescued two men and a boy from a drowning disaster at Pykes Creek Reservoir.
Acting Sergeant Fairweather selflessly leapt to the aid of the Tarneit family when they lost control of their jet ski, removing her belt and boots, swimming about 250 metres to retrieve the jet ski. Once aboard the vessel herself she assisted 32-year-old Raj, his son, eight-year-old Joban and Raj's cousin 24-year-old Gursmimneer back onto the jet ski, transporting them successfully back to the shoreline.
On Monday December 19, Sunrise invited the police officer to speak about her valiant feat.
Her appearance on the show wearing earrings is believed to be an instance where the acting sergeant breached Victoria Police's uniform code and is connected to her "unplanned leave".
In the four minute segment, audiences can ever so faintly see the officer with small studded earrings.
In a statement by Victoria Police media, they said it is expected all taskforce members are able to abide by the uniform and appearance standards which includes a ban on jewellery such as earrings, spacers and facial piercings.
"The Victoria Police Manual clearly states that officers are not allowed to wear earrings of any kind while on duty," the statement wrote.
"There is no doubt the officer performed a heroic act when rescuing jet skiers in Pykes Creek Reservoir on Sunday 11 December.
"However, it is important that members maintain the uniform standards at all times and it is not uncommon to have a conversation with someone if they are not abiding by the policy."
In response to the situation a spokesperson from the Police Association Victoria said while they acknowledged rules in a uniformed service, those rules "should never get in the way of common sense and appropriate sensitivity, nor to overshadow the heroic deeds displayed by the member (Sergeant Fairweather) in this instance."
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
