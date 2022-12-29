Bumper nine-race card for Burrumbeet Cup Day

Burrumbeet Cup Day on Sunday will be one of the biggest in the race meeting's long history.
A wealth of acceptances has stretched the New Year's Day program out to nine races.
The Burrumbeet Park and Windermere Racing Club meeting traditionally comprised six races.
This increased to seven earlier in the 2000s and then this year featured eight.
Racing Victoria programmed seven races again, but had the numbers to divide a 1000m maiden and 1350m benckmark52.
Eight of the races have emergencies to highlight the demand from trainers and owners for a start.
The $30,000 Petrogas Burrumbeet Cup, 1800m, is only exception with seven acceptors.
The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Reserve Street will carry the top weight of 60kg, with Michael Poy taking the ride.
Reserve Street will be joined by Ballarat stablemate Who's Your Papy.
Reserve Street is a two-time Warracknabeal Cup winner, while Who's Your Pappy is a Mornington and Warrnambool winner in his latest four starts.
Five of the seven runners are Ballarat based, with the field also featuring the Patrick Kearney-trained Ashy Boy, Melody Cunningham-trained Harbouring and Adam Burns-trained Kyiv Prince.
Jockeys Neil Farley and Jarrod Lorensini are each chasing a second Burrumbeet Cup winner as is Swan Hill trainer Austy Coffey with Bannerton.
Farley saluted on Diplomac Jack in 2021 and Lorensini on Not To Know in 2020.
Farley has the ride on nine-year-old Bellator for Stawell trainer Dane Smith and Lorensini continues a long association with Cunningham on Harbouring.
Harbouring has had three starts for the stable since relocating from South Australia.
The meeting, who has 101 acceptors, starts with the opening race timed for 12.26pm on a track rated a Good4.
The Burrumbeet Cup is race eight, scheduled for 4.44pm.
