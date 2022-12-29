There is a lot to do this weekend as residents celebrate the end of 2022.
Carboni's are continuing their tradition of hosting a three-course banquet with live music.
Their event has sold out again this year and co-owner Irene Beghini said she hoped the event would continue again next year.
"The event will always be happening, for the live music it always depends ... on who we can find, it's a popular date," she said.
There are some New Year's regulars who will book as soon as tickets become available while Ms Beghini said there were also a few newcomers on the list.
Next year they hope to extend their event, taking in the space outside their deli.
Mad Cow will be playing at the Ballarat Leagues Club from 8pm for their NYE party.
Warehouse Ballarat will also be hosting a party.
A number of other places will be open for meals to celebrate the start of the new year and most will require a booking.
Lola Ballarat is open for a sit down four-course meal at 7.30pm.
The Piano Bar is hosting an evening at its Sturt Street location; seats are allocated and canapes will be served.
Performances included Trevor Jones and Dani Fry as well as drag shows from Gabriella Labucci and Holly Pop.
Smeaton's Tuki Retreat Trout Farm has organised a "pond to plate experience" from 6pm to 9pm.
Mr Jones will be running a banquet from 6pm; their website is currently sold out.
Further afield, a number of long-standing sporting events will be taking place on the first day of the year.
The Maryborough Highland Gathering is returning after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.
The 161-year tradition starts about 11am and will include a piped band street parade, highland dancing and all-day athletics line-up for the Maryborough Gift.
Music and food trucks will accompany the races at the Burrumbeet Cup with gates opening at 11am.
In Glenlyon, the sporting club will once again host its Sports Day.
The day involves mixed games, competitions and horse racing that has been a staple of the town's new year festivities since 1857.
Glenlyon Sports Club secretary Evan Davis encourages visitors to bring a picnic rug and plan to spend the day there.
"A lot of people have gone through their whole lives coming here on New Year's Day," he said.
"It's all they know."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
