A leading Ballarat-based academic is hoping to shed new light on the potential grave consequences expanding a mine waste disposal in Mount Clear could have through a community-led initiative.
Last month, Dr Dora Pearce, a former environmental epidemiologist at Federation University who now works at the University of Melbourne's School of Population and Global Health faculty, launched the Tailings Dam Community Safety Action Group.
Dr Pearce has been vocal about the potential adverse outcomes which could arise due to the proposed expansion of the tailings storage dam at Ballarat Gold Mine located at Whitehorse Gully, north of Whitehorse Road.
She said she was compelled to start the initiative as she felt more needed to be done in raising community awareness about the mining company's plans.
"I just felt that we had to do something about this as we are all concerned," Dr Pearce said.
Dr Pearce said one of the most imminent potential threats the tailings dam could have on residents, including those living in the Mount Clear Aged Care Centre nearby, is the increase in arsenic concentration in air and soil.
While arsenic is a naturally occurring element present in soil, extending the mine waste site, Dr Pearce says, could elevate arsenic levels to a point where the likelihood of various cancers and health implications would be drastically increased.
"When gold ore is extracted, processed and crushed the arsenic is mobilised through the extraction and processing and it remains in the tailings," she said.
"Arsenic is a known carcinogen. Arsenic if it is inhaled in contaminated dust if it is ingested for example through children's hand-to-mouth playing in the dirt it can cause cancers anywhere including in the bladder and lungs."
She said reasoning from the City of Ballarat director development and growth Natalie Robertson regarding why an Environment Effects Statement (ESS) was not prioritised at the council's December meeting due to the tailings being "non-acid forming" was "irrelevant" to arsenic concentration in the Mount Clear area.
"Tailings being non-acid forming is irrelevant to the arsenic concentration," Dr Pearce said.
"It may change the chemical state of the arsenic but the pH of the tailings does not change the arsenic concentration and if people are repeatedly and constantly exposed to small levels of arsenic they increase their risk of cancer."
In a report completed by environmental health and risk assessment firm Terravale Consulting in September, it was found the maximum amount of arsenic in the tailings equated to 4380 mg/kg.
In the soil nearby this level was found to be at 112 mg/kg. This is 12 mg greater than the 100 mg/kg guideline which was set out by the federal health department in 2001.
The Courier did contact both the Environment Protection Authority and Earth Resources Regulation inquiring what safe levels of arsenic in soil on mining sites and residential area are currently. However, neither were able to provide a definitive answer.
Dr Pearce said an ESS is crucial to ensuring all community members are informed moving forward if the mine waste disposal plan is approved by the council.
"Without an EES there is no health impact assessment, and because there is no health impact assessment, they don't know what the baseline health status is, and they don't know what impact being exposed to arsenic and the dust has had," she said.
The Courier contacted Ballarat Gold Mine asking whether any health impact assessments had been completed since the mine had opened.
In response they said they were "committed to protecting the local environment and ensuring the safety of the Ballarat community and will adhere to all regulatory requirements for the new tailings dam".
To find out more about the Tailings Dam Community Safety Action Group email tdcsag.whg@gmail.com
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
