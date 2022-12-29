The Courier
Ballarat's Dr Dora Pearce launches Tailings Dam Community Safety Action Group

By Malvika Hemanth
December 30 2022 - 4:30am
Ballarat researcher Dr Dora Pearce has started the Tailings Dam Community Safety Action Group in response to the proposed expansion of the mine waste facility at the Ballarat Gold Mine in Mount Clear.

A leading Ballarat-based academic is hoping to shed new light on the potential grave consequences expanding a mine waste disposal in Mount Clear could have through a community-led initiative.

