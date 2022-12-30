Some Ballarat New Year's resolutions

It's that time of year again - what are your Ballarat New Year's resolutions? Here are some of ours:
- I will stop driving around the block three times looking for a park to pick up food on Armstrong Street every Friday night and just park nearby
- I will let the swans take as much time as they like crossing the road, as they are to be feared and respected
- I will stop automatically getting angry at council the moment anything inconveniences me, especially when it's not their fault
- I will finally visit the observatory and learn the arcane secrets of the universe
- I will remember that Melbourne has hour-long commutes as I wait at the La Trobe Street roadworks for an extra two minutes
- I will stop spending half my weekly wage on Raspberry Drops
- I will train my dog to be pub-friendly so we can hang out at the Royal Oak
- I will encourage visitors to come enjoy our many statues, cocktail bars, and palm trees
- I will build a little street library for my fence and make sure it has cooler books than my neighbour's one
- I will stop thinking about doing a sick BMX jump off the new Sebas Coles roof Evel Knievel-style
- I will park the orange scooters off the footpath and not in the lake
- I will finish a parma from the Fat Chef in Alfredton
- I will visit the Bridge Mall and spend money there instead of taking potshots on social media at the Norwich Plaza clock
- I will stop wondering what happened to the gold bullion man - it's been years, it's time to move on
From all the team at the The Courier, have a happy New Year, drive safely, and we'll see you in 2023 for more cracking yarns
