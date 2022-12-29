The Courier
Ballarat joins prayers for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Millie Costigan
Melanie Whelan
By Millie Costigan, and Melanie Whelan
Updated December 29 2022 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
PRAYERS have begun across the Ballarat diocese, joining in parishioners across the world, for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as his health deteriorates.

