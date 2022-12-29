PRAYERS have begun across the Ballarat diocese, joining in parishioners across the world, for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as his health deteriorates.
This follows the request of Pope Francis who is said to have visited his "very sick" retired predecessor in the monastery on Vatican grounds where the retired pontiff has been living since abdicating in February 2013.
Pope Francis has asked people to remember the 95-year-old, who has asked for God to comfort him "until the end".
Ballarat Catholic diocese's Father Ed Moloney said Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was included prayers for Thursday morning's mass and the faith community would continue to pray for him in coming weekend Masses.
"Pope Benedict has served the church as a missionary, visionary and theologian," Fr Moloney said. "He has inspired the Australian church through his presence, writing and his visit to Sydney for the World Youth Day in 2008 - 500,000 young people from 200 countries gathered to participate in this event.
"Two years later he canonised Australia's first saint, Saint Mary MacKillop of the Cross reminding all Australians that they are called to works of love and charity.
"St Mary's motto was simple: never see a need without doing something about it. St Patrick's Cathedral has a bronze statue in the right transept marking her great work throughout the Diocese of Ballarat."
Ballarat's Bishop Paul Bird is also encouraging all parishes across the diocese, which stretches to the South Australian border and extends up to Mildura, to pray for the retired pontiff and particularly so in Masses.
Bishop Bird said this was a reminder in unity and remembering all people who were struggling with ill health.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was the first Pope in more than 600 years to resign from the role: Gregory XII was forced to resign in 1415 to end the Western Schism, a likely split in the Church; Celestine V was the first to resign, in 1294, with his final decree being the right to resign.
ACU senior researcher Miles Pattenden, who specialises in the history of the Catholic Church, said it was unclear if the ancient rites surrounding a Pope's death would be deployed in the case of the retired Pope.
Ceremonially, a pontiff's baptismal name - in this case, Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger - will be called three times to certify he is dead.
Ordinarily, the papal desk will be locked and the papal apartments will be tied shut with red ribbons while preparations will be made for the pontiff to lie in state in a series of centuries-old tradition towards the conclave, when a new pope is elected.
"It's hard to say what they'll decide to do this time," Dr Pattenden said.
"I imagine it will be a smaller funeral than John Paul II, partly because it's 10 years since Benedict was Pope and I don't think he was as popular to begin with. So they'll probably have a deliberately smaller event."
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has become increasingly frail since retiring, citing ill-health. He has dedicated his post-papacy life to prayer and meditation.
He was a conservative theologian whose views at times was in conflict with more liberal Catholics.
The German-born Ratzinger was elevated to cardinal's rank in 1977 by the then-pontiff, Paul VI.
He was elected to become pope aged 78 in April 2005 after the death of Pope John Paul II.
