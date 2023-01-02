More detail revealed on new school bus route to Lucas

The Courier
Ballarat bus network: More detail on Lucas school bus route

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated January 2 2023 - 6:54pm, first published 6:30pm
A new school bus route connecting Cardigan Village and Lucas with Ballarat High School is expected to begin running in July 2023, according to tender documents.

