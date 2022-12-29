Like clockwork, you can almost guarantee hole-in-one competition regulars and mates Mat Ashton and Mark Squire will roll up to have a hit every day at 10am.
The brothers-in-law, both on holidays from Ballarat, were among the first competitors this year to score a hole-in-one at the Warrnambool East Rotary Club fundraiser, which opened on Boxing Day.
Sam Clough, 16, from Strathmore, completed the hat-trick, also scoring an ace on Wednesday. No one hit a hole-in-one in the opening two days of the competition, held in Viaduct Road.
Ironically, both Mr Ashton and Mr Squire hit the winning shot from the same lucky mat.
The return golfers buy two or three buckets of balls each morning for their daily holiday ritual. Sometimes they return to do it all again in the afternoon.
"I normally buy a couple of buckets and then if I feel like it I have a rest and then I'll hit two more," Mr Ashton said.
"I just enjoy it. It's exercise and it's donating money to a good cause so that's why I do it. I enjoy the friendship with the Rotary guys and I'm very proud of what they do with the money."
His son Harry, 13, has recently joined them for a hit.
Mr Ashton scored two hole-in-ones last year and returned to Warrnambool from Ballarat to compete for the major prize, a new car, on Australia Day.
"I had 18 shots for the car last year but only one was close but not close enough."
Mr Squire said he'd had a few hole-in-ones over the years. "We hit that many balls we're bound to get one every now and then I suppose," Mr Squire laughed.
He was fortunate to win the car about three years ago.
"I've had a good run. I've had some seconds and thirds and a first. That's our little thing we do when we come down. It was a great year that one, because all the family were down and they were watching. It was a great time. Hopefully I'll do it again."
The pair love the competition and the countless hours the Rotary volunteers contribute, making friends with the members and catching up when they're here on holidays.
"We usually throw a grand over each at least for the four weeks. Actually (Mat) would probably double that."
Loose change is saved throughout the year to go towards their favourite summer pastime.
"We put our coins in a jar and come down and give it to these guys," Mr Squire said.
"Even if we didn't get hole-in-ones every now and again we'd still be putting the money over.
"It's just such a good charity. We try and help them out as much as we can, picking up balls or whatever.
"They're a pretty amazing bunch."
