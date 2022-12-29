The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Council

Government caps council rates at 3.5% for 2023/24

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
December 30 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It is likely the City of Ballarat will have to redraft their existing draft 2023/24 budget to accommodate the government's changes. File picture.

The state government has set a new rate cap of 3.5 per cent. This is double the limit previously announced earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.