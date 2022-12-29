The state government has set a new rate cap of 3.5 per cent. This is double the limit previously announced earlier this year.
In the council's draft 2023/24 budget which was released in 2022, their income from ratepayers was projected to be $147 million.
However, this was calculated using the 2022/23 limit which was set at 1.75 per cent.
While the City of Ballarat is on leave until January 3, it is likely the draft budget for 2023/24 which sought community consultation and ended last month would require another public feedback session accommodating the changes.
The decision on the rate cap for the next financial year was guided by independent advice from the Essential Services Commission (ESC) recommending a cap of four per cent - in line with the Consumer Price Index.
The state government set the rate cap 0.5 per cent below the ESC's recommendation, taking into account cost of living pressures facing rate payers.
The rate cap limits the amount a council can increase its total revenue from general rates and municipal charges for that year.
Councils set rates for their residents and use the revenue to fund essential community services and infrastructure like local parks, libraries, community centres, roads, kindergartens, waste collection and sports grounds.
Rates are set individually by councils for their municipalities every year through their budget process and must consult with their communities on decisions relating to budgets, rates and other charges.
Under the Local Government Legislative Amendment (Rating and Other Matters) Act 2022, Victorian councils have the power to defer or waive rates, charges and interest to rate payers experiencing financial hardship.
"I think rate-capping is a good idea," Mr King said at the time.
"I remember when I first joined local government, there were councils putting rates up 8 or 9 per cent; I've seen councils make double-digit increases in rates.
"That's unsustainable for a community in the end. So I think the principle of rate capping is good.
"What it does mean is attracting grants, both federal and state grants, becomes important for us to be able to do some of the largest infrastructure work.
"It becomes important for local government to be able to find other ways to get funding because we really have no say in our income these days."
At 1.5 per cent, the 2021/22 cap was the state's lowest since the introduction of capping in 2016.
Rate capping ties increases to the consumer price index (CPI) instead of rates being set by councils themselves.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
