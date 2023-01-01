Regional tourism is off to a good start in 2023, with Daylesford already reporting a strong showing in the Christmas/New Year week .
Accommodation providers report a steadier stream of visitors and while the few days around Christmas are usually quite, the rest of the summer holidays look to be filled with bookings.
Ballarat will begin to come back to life this week with a range of events attracting visitors from across Australia, including the Road National Championships and the Organs of the Ballarat Goldfields music festival.
Last year saw a rush of tourists to the region following the lifting of restrictions.
Central Spring Inn owner Melissa Adamson said tourism had been consistent in 2022 but in comparison a little quieter now that interstate and overseas travel was an option post COVID restrictions.
Despite this she said there are large number of bookings heading into the rest of summer.
"We are always busy between Christmas and New Year and for the school holidays, the forward bookings are looking busy," she said.
Looking to 2023, Ms Adamson said she is hoping occupancy continues to increase.
READ MORE: Federal spotlight turns to housing crisis
"It is good for everybody, its good for the town and its good for us."
Royal Daylesford Hotel owner Cameron Stone said the poor weather had put a dampen on the start to the summer season.
"Its good to see some some good weather over the Christmas break and it looks like it's gonna hold up for the for the busy season," he said.
"Its very difficult to have cold weather with outdoor dining and facilities."
While on their summer break visitors tend to come prepared for a hot day.
The hotel remains a hot spot for day guests, who tend to visit around lunchtime while the evenings are when people who plan to stay in town are out and about.
In 2023, Mr Stone is hoping for some better weather.
"To see some consistent warm weather over the summer period all the way through to February, that would be wonderful," he said.
As we head into the new year with rising interest rates and a housing affordability crisis questions about accommodation options in towns like Daylesford arise.
While more traditional accommodation options are still booking out in Daylesford, housing options are limited.
If a family of four decided they wanted to stay in Daylesford for the Australia day long weekend at the end of January, there are more than 150 options for them in the area on apps like AirBnB.
The average price for the three night stay would be around $1800.
IN THE NEWS:
The Queensland state government are reviewing the impact of Airbnb-style rentals.
Meanwhile, New South Wales already have 180-day caps on short term rentals to encourage houses to be on the rental market if they are not already full for at least half a year.
The Victorian Greens took a similar policy to the election in November.
The Victorian Tourism Industry Council and Accommodation Association of Australia have also asked the Victorian government to bring these caps into place.
They argue that the lack of housing is leading to a lack of workers in the regions.
This limits businesses' ability to work to full capacity for the tourists that want to visit.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.