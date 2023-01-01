The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Daylesford accommodation steady after covid-19 disruptions

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
January 2 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Summer tourism on Vincent Street in Daylesford. Picture by Nieve Walton.

Regional tourism is off to a good start in 2023, with Daylesford already reporting a strong showing in the Christmas/New Year week .

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.