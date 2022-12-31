EVERY time Liz Moore delivered a baby in Ballarat it was a career highlight for the long-serving general practitioner who was one of the city's first female obstetrics specialists. She said bringing a baby into the world "never ceased to be a miracle".
The other humbling highlight for Dr Moore has been looking after three - and sometimes four - generations in families, being there to help them in good and bad health. It is no longer so common for GPs to have such an honour, Dr Moore said, with many taking up the medical specialty later in life and with more opportunity to shift around.
While the structure of the job has greatly changed, the basic long-term support for families has never wavered for her.
Dr Moore officially retired on Friday, seeing a string of long-term patients before getting set to start the new year "half excited and half a bit daunted".
The changing general practice scene, including advances in medical technology, and the fact she had more grandchildren has prompted Dr Moore to move towards retirement. She has been overwhelmed by the response from her patients and their gratitude for doing her job.
Dr Moore always had a sense she would take up general practice after graduating in 1977. Post-training at University of Melbourne and the Austin Hospital, she did two years at Ballarat Base Hospital before being offered a general practice in Lydiard Street with her husband Andrew Brommeyer, who retired in May.
Together they moved to UFS Medical in Doveton Street North when it opened 11 years ago
"I always wanted to be in a branch of medicine where I dealt with people and families. General practice was an obvious avenue for that," Dr Moore said. "I also didn't feel like doing any other speciality because I didn't want to be tied to years (of) more study - but you're always learning as a GP."
Dr Moore said keeping up with learning new products and technologies had become harder in her career, but experience had also been invaluable.
She did a lot of obstetrics until more female obstetricians came on the scene and insurance demands reshaped GP roles.
The advent of Medicare, making healthcare more accessible, and availability for tests and scans were also major changes in Dr Moore's career. When she started her career, she had to refer patients to Melbourne for ultrasounds.
A rise in "Dr Google" has been both good and bad in Dr Moore's opinion, making people more aware of their health and raising expectations on GPs.
For graduate doctors moving into a GP specialty, her advice was to practice in your own style and not be dictated to by corporate factors.
Secondly was to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Dr Moore started in the era when doctors were all on-call. While she did not mind the odd 4am call-out, call-ups to deliver babies at 7am were always a juggle in trying to get her four children ready for school while her husband made hospital rounds.
"When it all boils down, your family is the most important thing," Dr Moore said. "...It was really hard but the kids just got used to it ... one of my kids has even gone on to become a GP."
Dr Moore hoped to travel more in retirement, to spend more time sewing and in her garden and to spend an increasing amount of time with her grandchildren, who are mostly based in the Geelong region.
