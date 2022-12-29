Combined police operation swoops on recovery of $100K boat at Lake Burrumbeet

Police are attributing several arrests and the recovery of a $100,000 speedboat to the power of social media and vigilance of the community.
The Western Region Crime Squad detectives recovered the allegedly stolen ski boat and several 'high-end" vehicles after it was spotted near Lake Burrumbeet on Thursday afternoon, the opposite side of the state from where it had gone missing earlier in the day.
They have also arrested five people as part of the investigation into a series of linked offending across western and eastern Victoria.
Police reported the boat had been stolen from the Yarrawonga Marina earlier on Thursday and had been following up several social media sightings when it was confirmed the boat, along with an allegedly stolen Toyota Hilux, was in Ballarat.
The police used the Air Wing and units on the ground and were able to arrest four men and a woman at a Buniya Street property in Bonshaw about 2.45pm.
Police said a search of the property uncovered a significant quantity of allegedly stolen property believed to be related to a series of burglaries across multiple suburbs.
What was belived ot be quantities of methylamphetamine and suspected cocaine was also seized.
A 26-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Yabba North, between Shepparton and Yarrawonga received more than 30 and 20 charges respectively including burglary, theft of a boat, caravan, trailers and ten counts of theft of a motor vehicle.
A 24-year-old man from Smythesdale was charged with burglary and five charges of theft of motor vehicle.
A 27-year-old man from Bonshaw has been charged with: burglary and five counts of theft of amotor vehichle
The quartet have all been remanded in custody to appear before Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The investigation into the car thefts from areas as diverse as Ballarat, Horsham, Shepparton, Wodonga, Cobram, Wangaratta, Deer Park and Yarrawonga, is ongoing.
