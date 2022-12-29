The Courier
Zoe Hives falls in United Cup opener

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated December 30 2022 - 9:28am, first published 9:11am
It was a tough start to the United Cup for Ballarat's Zoe Hives as she fell in straight sets to world no. 145 Katie Swan.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

