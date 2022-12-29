Hives falls in United Cup opener

It was a tough start to the United Cup for Ballarat's Zoe Hives as she fell in straight sets to world no. 145 Katie Swan.
The 6-4, 6-3 loss leaves Australia trailing Great Britain 2-0 in Group D after world no. 14 Cameron Norrie beat Alex Di Minaur 6-3, 6-3 earlier on Thursday night.
Swan raced out to a 4-1 lead in the first set before holding off an inspired Hives comeback.
The Kingston star carried momentum into the second set, racing out to a 3-0 lead before the Brit's superior consistency triggered a six-game run to seal the win.
Hives returns to the court on Monday night against Spaniard Nuria Parrizas Diaz.
In March, Parrizas Diaz reached a career-high ranking of 42 after reaching the third round of a Grand Slam championship for the first time in her career at the 2022 Australian Open.
The United Cup brings together the best ATP and WTA players from 18 countries for a mixed-team competition that carries AUD $22 million in prize money and ranking points.
Ties are compromised of two ATP and two WTA singles matches and one mixed doubles match.
Australia needs to win both its matches against Great Britain on Friday night to salvage the tie. Ajla Tomljanovic faces Harriet Dart, before Jason Kubler takes on Daniel Evans in the final singles match.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.