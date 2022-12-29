POLICE are appealing for information in regards to a theft in Ballarat from early November.
Ballarat Police have released an image via social media of a car and person that could help with the investigation.
The number plate ZYZ795 is an active registration but not for this vehicle, according to police.
The theft under investigation occurred in Ballarat on November 5 at 6.40pm.
Anyone who may have information that may help is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report here at crimestoppers.com.au.
