The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Police

Ballarat Police release image in appeal for help in theft investigation

Updated December 30 2022 - 9:54am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat police have released this image of a car and person that could lead to further details for an investigation into a theft in November. Picture: Eyewatch - Ballarat Police Service Area

POLICE are appealing for information in regards to a theft in Ballarat from early November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.