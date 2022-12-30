Almost 100 years ago the future for Ballarat's tiniest residents took a big step forward when the city's first baby health centre was officially opened.
On January 9, 1923, the Red Cross Room at Ballarat Town Hall became the Ballarat Baby Health Centre in a bid to turn around the high infant mortality rate.
Nurse Daisy Quigley, who served with the Australian Army Nursing Service in India during World War I, pioneered the service for Ballarat mothers to help keep their babies alive.
Just two weeks after opening the centre at the town hall, a second centre opened at Ballarat East and Sister Quigley manned both as well as making house visits on foot - seeing an astonishing 1000 babies during her first year.
Former Ballarat maternal child health nurse and keen historian Lyn Hedger is writing a book to mark the centenary of infant health services in Ballarat.
Over the years the title of the service has changed and its focus has expanded from pregnant mothers and infants in their first year of life to cover early childhood, family and mental health but its core of helping the community remains the same.
The first Baby Health Centre had opened six years earlier in Melbourne, in 1917 during World War I, in Melbourne and it was in 1920 that the push began to open a centre in Ballarat.
At the time diarrhoea and infectious diseases were among the most common causes of death for infants.
"At that stage the infant mortality rate was really high ... and it seemed like breastfeeding was not as common as it might have been," Ms Hedger said.
"Because of that there was infectious disease, and if babies were not breast fed they had to be fed cow's milk and there was no way of keeping it cold. Milk was delivered to towns and taken by train, so it was not refrigerated, which caused diarrhoea especially in summer and a lot of babies died."
The first clinic opened in Richmond with nurses employed through the Milk Institute of Melbourne to give advice about handling milk. Eventually the local council got involved, and a second centre opened, and in 1920 the Victorian Baby Health Centre Association was formed.
Soon after the state government announced that if local councils put up 125 pounds to open a Baby Health Centre they would match it.
"In 1920 they had a delegation come up here and meet with the mayoress. It was always the mayor's wife involved as president, who got a committee involved to raise money to help run the centre," Ms Hedger said.
After fundraising and another meeting, council decided in 1922 to employ a nurse to open the first centre which the mayoress of the time Mrs Elsworth officially opened at the town hall on January 9, 1923.
"There's a number of different newspaper articles that say definitely that infant mortality rate decrease and they attribute a lot of that to infant welfare of that time," Ms Hedger said.
"They had recipes for milk, advice on weighing and health for baby and they also gave mothers patterns so babies were dressed appropriately."
Ms Hedger said despite strong demand for the baby health service, within a year Sister Quigley had been delegated to the ladies cloak room at the town hall and in 1924 Ballarat's 'ladies committee' wrote a letter to council saying "she needed more room, needed more light and it was too cramped".
So they, alongside a men's committee, set about raising funds for a purpose-built centre, accumulating about 1300 pounds which went toward construction of a building on land the council had given them in Camp Street.
The first purpose-built Ballarat Baby Health Centre opened in March 1927, in addition to the service at Ballarat East.
"(Camp Street) was there for a while but the state government wanted that land for the new state government offices, just down from Trades Hall, but by then more money came in from the state and local government so they opened a centre in Mair Street," Ms Hedger said.
Linton-born Dr Vera Scantlebury-Brown was also a pioneer of infant health and a statue of her is due to be erected soon in her home-town.
After graduating as one of the few female doctors in 1915, she worked in Melbourne hospitals before travelling to London to join the Royal Army Medical Corps as an assistant surgeon. After her return in 1919 she was appointed to the Victorian Baby Health Centres Association and in 1921 became medical officer in charge of the centres which led to an overseas study tour on child welfare.
"When the health centres association was formed they started a training school she was involved in and I have an annual report from the Victorian Baby Health Centre Association at the end of 1920 that she was involved very early and teaching nurses various things," Ms Hedger said.
Research on the welfare of women and children she conducted in 1925 alongside a New Zealand colleague led to the government creating an infant welfare section of the health department, where it was formalised that the state and local governments would finance and run the health centres, and Dr Scantlebury-Brown was made director of the new department in 1926, remaining in that job until her death in 1946.
The service continued to change, from the first Baby Health Centres to Infant Welfare Centres to finally the current Maternal and Child Health Centres that service young families today.
"Back then it was to do with keeping women healthy in pregnancy to have healthy children and it started off with just babies ... then it extended to two year olds and now up to school age," Ms Hedger said.
"Nurses are involved much more with family health - domestic violence awareness, SIDS, mental health, development assessments ... it's very different.
"And instead of it being a free-for-all when you could drop in for any reason, now you have to have a reason (and appointment) to come or a particular time when a child is due for developmental assessment."
City of Ballarat has six Maternal and Child Health Centres, each with multiple nurses - a far cry from the single-nurse centres of old.
"They used to be just one nurse in a centre that was pretty isolating but now there's a number of nurses working together," said Ms Hedger, who worked as a maternal child health nurse for more than 30 years.
