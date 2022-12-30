The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Health

Ballarat's first Baby Health Centre opened 100 years ago on January 9, 1923

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 31 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lyn Hedger researching her book on 100 years of baby health centres in Ballarat

Almost 100 years ago the future for Ballarat's tiniest residents took a big step forward when the city's first baby health centre was officially opened.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.