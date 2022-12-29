Australian women's tennis trailblazer Judy Dalton will be honoured at the Australian Open.
The former Ballarat district-based Dalton is a member of the "Original Nine" and with Kerry Melville Reid will be special guests at the Australian Open and headline the "AO Inspirational Series" on Thursday, January 26.
Dalton is a nine-time major doubles champion, while Reid won four major titles, including the 1977 Australian Open singles crown.
Dalton, who spent time living at Durham Lead in retirement before relocating to Melbourne, and Reid became part of tennis history in 1970, when alongside seven other women, they made a stand for equal rights and broke away from the governing bodies of the time.
Signing a symbolic $1 contract, they formed their own professional tour which led to increased prizemoney for women's tennis and the eventual formation of what we now know as the WTA Tour.
The "Original Nine", as they are known, transformed women's tennis and made a huge impact on women's sport around the world.
Dalton and Reid will be joined by the legendary Billie Jean King, along with Americans Rosie Casals, Peaches Bartkowicz, Kristy Pigeon and Valerie Bradshaw in what is sure to be an emotional Original Nine reunion.
"We haven't seen each other for such a long time," Dalton said.
"It's going to be incredible to catch up with everyone, especially as it is at the Australian Open.
"We didn't realise at the time just what the impact it would have on women's sport - not only prizemoney, but recognition as women athletes. We all look back with pride about the positive impact we have had on sport overall," she said.
