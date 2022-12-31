THE CLIMB - one of the most notorious in Australian cycling - was tough when Ray Bilney used to train in Ballarat but is so different to what looms now.
When the Olympian, and arguably Ballarat's most decorated homegrown cyclist, would set out on training rides up Buninyong it would be over the rise and out to Yendon on unsealed roads.
Now there is the turn up Mount Buninyong Road to the King of the Mountain summit to repeatedly test contenders' leg power and endurance.
Bilney enjoys crossing over to Ballarat every now and then in the summer to soak in what the nationals, and indeed cycling in Ballarat, has become.
Ballarat is set to host its 18th consecutive AusCycling Road National Championships this week, starting with the Friday night criterium showdowns in Sturt Street.
The program has continued to evolve courses and undoubtedly expand, adding in paracycling and junior titles, not to mention television coverage and hype.
It is rare for a country to host its national championships in the same place year after year. This is a debate that tends to rear up every time the nationals roll into town.
This has developed over time into making Ballarat a cycling destination.
What this shows is Ballarat has consistently been able to build a strong show every year, holding off nationals contenders.
Geelong and this year Wollongong have both host world road cycling events. Canberra launched a strong bid at one stage and South Australia has channelled its efforts into creating world circuit event Tour Down Under while each year the green and gold stripes continue to be earned here, in Ballarat.
We have also consistently survived criticism, particularly from sprinters bemoaning the repeat Mount Buninyong climbs - but it is hard to argue when the likes of three-time Tour de France green jersey winner Robbie McEwan has conquered the climb (2002).
A deviation on the descent through Federation University, rather than flying down Fisken Avenue,
We hosted nationals a couple of times in the early 2000s. The event shifted to South Australia for a two-year interlude before returning to our roads in 2008.
The return was built up with Australian cycling grand prix events in winter, a field for emerging riders. Grand prix racing has even doubled with Victorian open titles.
Ballarat has formerly hosted different legs in the Herald Sun Tour across Victoria.
We do not know how long this might last - these upcoming championships are the last of a three year deal between AusCycling and the state government for the City of Ballarat.
What we should know, as the bulk of cyclists roll into town mid-week, is we should be proud of our evolution in this space - a race that is now beamed internationally.
And when cycling commentator Matt Keenan is asked where a cyclist earned their stripes, he never hesitates to tell them a little about our city each time.
